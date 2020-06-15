Temperatures registered on the Balearic Islands. 15-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Monday we had another great summer day on the Balearic Islands.

Maximum Temperatures

Porreres................................... 28.9 degrees Centigrade

Sineu........................................ 28.7 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................ 9.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 10.3 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 11.9 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 13.1 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion....................13.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 30 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 28 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 25 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 22 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 20 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 39 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 37 (km/h)

Manacor............................................................ 37 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 36 (km/h)

Pollensa, port................................................... 34 (km/h)