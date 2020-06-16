Deya, Majorca. archive photo. 15-06-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today but those strong winds are back, the high is 27 degrees and the low is 17.

It’s breezy in Andratx too, but the sun’s out and it’s 26 degrees with a low of 16.

Ses Salines is 25 degrees and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light wind and a low of 16.

It’s 25 and breezy in Capdepera with lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 19 degrees. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam a little bit further up the coast in Colònia de Sant Pere.

Deya is 26 with hazy sunshine, a light northerly wind and a low of 15 degrees.