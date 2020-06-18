Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 28 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with strong winds, scattered showers and a low of 17.
It’s wet and windy in Andratx with sunny spells and a top temperature of 26 degrees falling to 17 overnight.
Ses Salines is very blustery with sunshine and showers, a high of 25 and a nighttime low of 16 degrees.
It’s a horrible day in Alcudia with high winds, intermittent showers, sporadic pockets of sunshine, a high of 26 and a low of 17. Here’s how the weather’s looking from our Alcanada webcam.
And it’s 24 degrees and mostly sunny in Valldemossa with cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 15.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.