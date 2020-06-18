Consell & the Serra de Tramuntanas, Majorca. 20-04-2020 David Fuller

Shares:

Palma is 28 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with strong winds, scattered showers and a low of 17.

It’s wet and windy in Andratx with sunny spells and a top temperature of 26 degrees falling to 17 overnight.

Ses Salines is very blustery with sunshine and showers, a high of 25 and a nighttime low of 16 degrees.

It’s a horrible day in Alcudia with high winds, intermittent showers, sporadic pockets of sunshine, a high of 26 and a low of 17. Here’s how the weather’s looking from our Alcanada webcam.

And it’s 24 degrees and mostly sunny in Valldemossa with cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 15.