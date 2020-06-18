Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart. 20-08-2010 Reuters/Luke MacGregor

Shares:

Tributes are pouring in for Dame Vera Lynn who died at her home in East Sussex on Thursday, according to her Personal Assistant, Susan Fleet.

“The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,” she said. "Dame Vera Lynn who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18th of June 2020, surrounded by her close family.

Further information regarding a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

Born in East Ham in London on March 20, 1917, Dame Vera Lynn became a famous singer, songwriter and entertainer.

She was dubbed the Forces’ Sweetheart during World War II, when her song, ‘We’ll Meet Again’, raised the spirits of the British during the blitz.

She was last seen on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day earlier this year.