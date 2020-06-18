Sineu's Mucada (or fiesta of the Much) won't be happening this August. 12-08-2019 Teresa Ayuga

The Felib town halls' federation has so far signed agreements with 26 municipalities in Majorca which make clear that this summer's fiestas cannot be held in a normal fashion.

The agreement is to dispense with large-scale, uncontrolled events and to prioritise activities which are aimed at local people and therefore do not attract large numbers of people from elsewhere. The mayors of the municipalities will seek to arrive at decisions about fiestas with the maximum consensus of all political parties. In addition, they will be requesting the understanding of the public given the current health crisis and the public's continuing cooperation with safety measures.

The fiesta events which draw in the largest numbers of people from other municipalities include the night parties, celebrated occasions such as Pollensa's Moors and Christians, and the so-called neo-fiestas, e.g. the Mucada in Sineu.