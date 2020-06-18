Weather in the Balearic Islands. 18-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Thursday the highest temperature was registered in Pollensa with 28.4ºC. There was rain registered in Arta, in the north of the island.

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa................................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem............................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................12.4 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.6 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion.................. 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 32 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 32 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 29 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 28 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 46 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 46 (km/h)

Pollensa, port................................................... 44 (km/h)

Sa Pobla.......................................................... 42 (km/h)

Sineu................................................................ 42 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Arta............................................................................14.4

Capdepera.................................................................. 6.0

Son Servera................................................................ 0.6

Escorca, Lluc.............................................................. 0.2

Pollensa...................................................................... 0.2