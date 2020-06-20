Alcudia is awarded first 'safe beaches' seal in Spain. 19-06-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Majorca has the first safe beach in Spain after Alcudia was awarded the 'safe beaches' seal for having the Covid-19 contingency plan and prevention protocols in place .

The certification was verified by the company SGS, after all the necessary audits were successfully completed during the past week.

The strict protocols are designed in accordance with the regulations, recommendations and evaluation processes carried out on the beach, and the Municipality has three ISOS of Quality Management, Environmental Management and Accessibility.

When the coronavirus de-escalation phase began and with a view to opening beaches, meetings were held to discuss health and safety.

"Health is a first step in the Economic and Tourist reactivation of the Municipality", said Alcudia Town Hall.

The Covid-19 Monitoring Committee was established on the beaches of Alcudia on May 19. The Committee is made up of Mayor Bárbara Rebassa, Deputy Mayor and Beach Manager Domingo Bonnín, Maintenance Councillor, Martí Garcias, Environmental Councillor, Tomás Adrover and Technicians from various Municipal Departments of EMSA, Environment, Beaches and Local Police, with the coordination from the consultancy Sostenible XXI.

The protocol takes into account sunbed rentals, cleaning and waste, rescue and first aid, kiosk and spa dealers and water sports. In addition to training beach workers and implementing the new health and safety rules, there was also a communication campaign for residents and visitors.

Lifeguards and Local Police will coordinate to monitor beaches in Alcudia.