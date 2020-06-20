Health
First safe beach in Spain is named
Alcudia is awarded first 'safe beaches' seal in Spain.
Majorca has the first safe beach in Spain after Alcudia was awarded the 'safe beaches' seal for having the Covid-19 contingency plan and prevention protocols in place .
The certification was verified by the company SGS, after all the necessary audits were successfully completed during the past week.
The strict protocols are designed in accordance with the regulations, recommendations and evaluation processes carried out on the beach, and the Municipality has three ISOS of Quality Management, Environmental Management and Accessibility.
When the coronavirus de-escalation phase began and with a view to opening beaches, meetings were held to discuss health and safety.
"Health is a first step in the Economic and Tourist reactivation of the Municipality", said Alcudia Town Hall.
The Covid-19 Monitoring Committee was established on the beaches of Alcudia on May 19. The Committee is made up of Mayor Bárbara Rebassa, Deputy Mayor and Beach Manager Domingo Bonnín, Maintenance Councillor, Martí Garcias, Environmental Councillor, Tomás Adrover and Technicians from various Municipal Departments of EMSA, Environment, Beaches and Local Police, with the coordination from the consultancy Sostenible XXI.
The protocol takes into account sunbed rentals, cleaning and waste, rescue and first aid, kiosk and spa dealers and water sports. In addition to training beach workers and implementing the new health and safety rules, there was also a communication campaign for residents and visitors.
Lifeguards and Local Police will coordinate to monitor beaches in Alcudia.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.