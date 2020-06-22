Passengers arriving at the airport on Sunday. 21-06-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

In Minorca, eleven tourist accommodation establishments opened at the weekend. With other establishments having opened over the past fortnight, there are currently 2,645 accommodation places available. This is a modest number, opening obviously being influenced by flights, but where hotels have been opening, they have been doing so at least partly on the basis of reservations that have been made.

So far, four coastal hotels have opened, two from the Artiem chain and two Carema hotels. The Mirador des Port is also open, as is the Port Mahón Hotel. Between these six, there are some 1,400 places. In addition, there are interior hotels, the Son Bou camping, and rural tourism establishments. At Son Bou, sixty families arrived over the weekend.

Although the borders have reopened, international flights are not really expected in any number until the start of July. Seven coastal hotels have earmarked the first of July as their opening date.

On the first day of the new normal, Sunday, four flights landed at the airport - two from Palma and one from both Barcelona and Madrid.