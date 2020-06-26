Police
Two arrests in Puerto Pollensa drugs operation
At least two people have been arrested during a Guardia Civil drugs operation in Puerto Pollensa.
Early on Friday morning, six police cars closed off Calle Llebeig, and an apartment on this street was raided. It is believed to be a highly active drugs sales point.
Further arrests are expected.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.