Entertainment
BCM will not open this summer
The Cursach Group will not be opening its clubs this summer. The company announced on Monday that this decision had been taken in light of the Balearic government's restrictions on the opening of discos and nightclubs, and especially the "total prohibition of those located in Magalluf and Playa de Palma".
As a consequence, BCM will not be opening and nor will MegaPark, Tito's and The Club be opening. The company added that its decision had been "difficult" but that it was taken because of the "extraordinary decision of the Balearic government not to allow nightclub and disco activity" in the Balearics, especially in Magalluf and Playa de Palma.
A company statement went on: "The Cursach Group deeply regrets this situation, especially as hundreds of workers are directly or indirectly affected by the impossibility of being able to carry out business activities. We thank them for their understanding and assure them that we will carry on working and will be the leader for nightlife leisure in Majorca in 2021."
