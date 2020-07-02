Crime
Bartolomé Cursach released on bail in Palma
The Majorcan businessman, Bartolomé Cursach has been released on bail for 150,000 euros, ordered not to leave the country and forced to surrender his passport.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office had insisted that precautionary measures be put in place to prevent Cursach escaping Spain before his corruption trial.
The Majorcan businessman is facing a raft of allegations, including bribery and coercion, throwing parties for Police Officers at Tito’s and supplying them with prostitutes, drugs and alcohol.
Cursach’s former right hand man, Bartolomé Sbert has also been ordered to give up his passport but won’t have to pay bail.
