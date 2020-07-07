The AluaSoul hotel in Puerto Alcudia will open at the end of July. 07-07-2020 Alua Hotels & Resorts Facebook

AMResorts, the hotel management wing of the Apple Leisure Group, has confirmed that eight of its fourteen establishments in Spain are to open. The first, the Alua Village Fuerteventura, will open this Thursday, with six more hotels to open on July 31 and the eighth on August 7.

In Majorca, the AluaSoul Alcudia Bay (Puerto Alcudia), the Alua Hawaii Mallorca (Palmanova), and the AluaSun Torrenova will open on July 31. The AluaSoul Palma (Cala Estancia) will open on August 7.

Javier Águila, the Palma-based European president of the Apple Leisure Group, says that the company believes that Spain is a safe destination and that protocols which have been developed will extend the "greatest guarantees of safety and hygiene to our guests and employees". "Through this, we also want to contribute to the recovery of employment and to the stimulation of the economy."

The Apple Leisure Group has established its own CleanComplete Verification programme for all hotels worldwide. This programme is being certified by Intertek Cristal, a world leader in health, safety, quality and risk control. The eight hotels in Spain will be subject to the POSI-Check audit, which has been specifically designed for Covid-19 in the hotel and restaurant sectors.