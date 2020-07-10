Crime
Thieves allegedly try to blow up an ATM
Attempted bank robbery in Marratxí
A gang of robbers allegedly tried to blow up an ATM in Palma at around 2 o’clock on Friday morning.
The attempted robbery happened at a branch of Banc de Sabadell on the Marratxí Industrial Estate.
Guardia Civil Officers say the ATM was still in one piece when they arrived at the scene and no cash was missing. It's the first time explosives have been used to rob a bank in Majorca.
The Banc de Sabadell branch has been sealed off, Forensic Scientists are looking for traces of the criminals inside and outside the premises and Officers say CCTV cameras in the area have already yielded some important clues.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.