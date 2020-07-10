Attempted bank robbery in Marratxí 10-07-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

A gang of robbers allegedly tried to blow up an ATM in Palma at around 2 o’clock on Friday morning.

The attempted robbery happened at a branch of Banc de Sabadell on the Marratxí Industrial Estate.

Guardia Civil Officers say the ATM was still in one piece when they arrived at the scene and no cash was missing. It's the first time explosives have been used to rob a bank in Majorca.

The Banc de Sabadell branch has been sealed off, Forensic Scientists are looking for traces of the criminals inside and outside the premises and Officers say CCTV cameras in the area have already yielded some important clues.