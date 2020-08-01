Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 36 degrees and sunny today with a soft breeze and a low of 23.
The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s slightly cooler at 33 degrees with a low of 22.
Llucmajor is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 37 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight low of 22.
Muro is 36 degrees with lots of sunshine, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 21.
Here’s a peek the weather from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
It’s beautiful in Deya with a top temperature of 34 degrees falling to 22 after dark.
