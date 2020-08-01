News
3 areas of Palma flooded after pipes burst
Burst pipes cause flooding in Palma.
Sa Feixina, Santa Catalina and Passeig Mallorca were flooded on Saturday morning after several pipes ruptured sending gallons of water cascading all over the place.
Palma Police Officers and Emaya workers rushed to the scene to try to find the source of the water and eventually discovered that some pipes had broken in the playground area next to the entrance to the Municipal car park.
Gallons of water flowed down the slope of Sa Feixina saturating everything in its wake, flooding the park and the surrounding areas.
