27 migrants arrested in the Balearics on Saturday. 01-08-2020

27 illegal migrants were arrested in the Balearics in the early hours of Saturday morning.

14 were detained when their patera landed on es Cupina beach in Formentera.

A few hours later a second boat was discovered near es Caragol beach in ses Salines with 13 migrants onboard. They’ve been transferred to the Guardia Civil offices in Santanyí and their boat has been towed to Colònia de Sant Jordi.

All of the detainees will be handed over to the National Police who will carry out the proper immigration procedures.

Guardia Civil Officers have activated a land and sea search in the areas surrounding Ses Salines and Formentera for other migrants.

A total of 20 pateras have been intercepted in the Balearic Islands already this year and around 250 migrants have been arrested for trying to enter the Islands illegally.