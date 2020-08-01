Crime
Three arrested following stabbing
Knife fight in Cala Millor.
Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Cala Millor.
According to the Guardia Civil a fight broke out after an argument between two men in Calle Molins on July 19. The relative of one man allegedly hit the other man with a stool and broke his arm, whilst another stabbed him twice.
Police found the wounded man lying bleeding in a nearby street and arranged for him to be taken to Manacor Hospital.
Several videos of the incident were broadcast on social media networks and the three men were later arrested by the Guardia Civil.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.