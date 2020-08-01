Knife fight in Cala Millor. 21-07-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Cala Millor.

According to the Guardia Civil a fight broke out after an argument between two men in Calle Molins on July 19. The relative of one man allegedly hit the other man with a stool and broke his arm, whilst another stabbed him twice.

Police found the wounded man lying bleeding in a nearby street and arranged for him to be taken to Manacor Hospital.

Several videos of the incident were broadcast on social media networks and the three men were later arrested by the Guardia Civil.