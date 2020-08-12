Majorca restaurants turnover has fallen by a half. 12-08-2020 Pixabay

Eugenia Cusí, president of the restaurants association within the Pimem small to medium-sized businesses federation, has expressed her concern at a 51% decrease in restaurant turnover compared with a year ago.

Cusí says that 15% of Majorca's restaurants remained closed last month, while those which resumed activity after the state of alarm were operating at 65% of previous business levels. These are "bad data" for what should be the best part of the year for the restaurant sector. The coming months, she believes, are going to be "shocking".

The association wants the Spanish government to establish measures which reflect the "reality and seasonality" of the restaurant sector in the Balearics. One measure, the ERTE furlough scheme, needs to be extended until Easter next year.