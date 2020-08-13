FEBT President, Rafael Roig, FEHM President, Maria Frontera & Labour & Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela 12-08-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The Balearic Transport Business Federation, or FEBT has warned that Majorca’s Transport Sector and Tourism Industry are “in a critical situation” because of the coronavirus crisis and is calling for a reduction in taxes to avoid closures and layoffs.

FEBT President, Rafael Roig, claims “the Sector is already in survival mode,” and says that if an effective coronavirus vaccine is not available by the Autumn, “the situation will become very serious and that company closures and job losses will be inevitable.”

Roig is calling for an immediate reduction in the IBI, IAE, traction of vehicles and garbage; an urgent solution to ITV delays and urgent aid from the Administrations.

“Governments and Municipalities must reduce taxes on Tourism Companies in the Balearic Islands to maintain employment,” said Roig. “The situation is very serious and short-term solutions must be put in place.”

According to the FEBT, Transport Sector activity in July decreased in the Taxi Sector by 70%; Car rental with a Driver was down 90%, Car Hire dropped by 40%, Discretionary Transport by 88% and Regular Transport by 77%.

The transport of food and drink items was down by 90%, mainly because of the fall in British Tourism after new quarantine measures were imposed on travellers from Spain arriving in London.

Son Sant Joan

Aircraft movement and passenger numbers were higher at Palma Airport than at Madrid-Barajas and El Prat-Barcelona in July, but fell by more than 75% compared to July last year.

1,102,854 passengers passed through Son Sant Joan Airport in July and 12,478 aircraft took off or landed in Palma compared to 990,899 passengers at Madrid-Barajas and 872,924 at El Prat-Barcelona.