Tourism
Hoteliers expecting "zero" German tourist arrivals
Maria Frontera, the president of the Majorca Hoteliers Federation, said on Monday that it was obvious that German tourists arriving in Majorca will be "few and far between" or that the number will be "zero" because of the German government's decision to advise against travel to the Balearics.
The decision is "bad news" for the hoteliers on the island who have made "great efforts" in providing employees with the right measures, protocols and training. It will have "immediate consequences" for the Majorcan hotel sector, as was the case when the UK announced its quarantine for travellers from Spain.
Frontera added that the federation will wait to see how flight scheduling changes over the next few days and what the premature departure of some German tourists is like. She again demanded "exhaustive" controls at Balearic ports and airports for both national and international flights.
