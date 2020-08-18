Significant increase in Covid-19 infections in Spain. 17-08-2020 Alejandro Garcìa

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,833 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, which means there was an increase of more than 16,000 cases over the weekend, taking the total to 359,082 since the pandemic began.

In the last fourteen days, at least 18,072 people have developed symptoms and 5,327 of those were in the last seven days.

203 of the 1,833 cases reported on Monday were in Andalusia, 389 in Aragon, 18 in Asturias, 2 in the Balearic Islands, 78 in the Canary Islands, 48 in Cantabria, 9 in Castilla-La Mancha, 29 in Castilla y León, 129 in Catalonia, 5 in Ceuta, 21 in the Valencian Community, 27 in Extremadura, 92 in Galicia, 324 in Madrid, 4 in Melilla, 15 in Murcia, 60 in Navarra, 344 in the Basque Country and 36 in La Rioja.

Deceased

54 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain in the last 7 days, making a total of 28,646, according to official figures. There were 6 fatalities in Andalusia, 2 in Aragon, 2 in the Canary Islands, one in Cantabria, 2 in Castilla-La Mancha, 6 in Castilla y León, one in Catalonia, 2 in the Valencian Community, 2 in Extremadura, 3 in Galicia, 23 in Madrid, 2 in Murcia and 2 in Navarre.

1,016 people have been hospitalised; 125 in Andalusia, 142 in Aragon, 5 in Asturias, 25 in the Balearic Islands, 47 in the Canary Islands, 25 in Cantabria, one in Castilla-La Mancha, 54 in Castilla and León, 49 in Catalonia, 2 in Ceuta, 102 in the Valencian Community, 13 in Extremadura, 61 in Galicia, 291 in Madrid, 29 in Murcia, 34 in Navarre, 6 in the Basque Country and 5 in La Rioja.

56 patients have been admitted to Intensive Care Units, or ICU. 10 in Andalusia, 4 in Aragon, 4 in the Balearic Islands, 6 in the Canary Islands, one in Cantabria, one in Castilla-La Mancha, 3 in Castilla y León, 4 in Catalonia, 5 in the Valencian Community, 6 in Galicia, 5 in Madrid, 6 in Murcia and one in the Basque Country.