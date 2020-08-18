Economy
Calvia business owners struggling
At least a dozen business owners and workers from Calvia gathered in front of Calvia Town Hall at 9 o’clock on Monday morning to ask for tax exemptions, discounts on local taxes and flexible payments for ordinary expenses.
They claim that the closure of Carrer Punta Ballena and the Covid-19 restrictions are hitting companies in tourist areas of Calvià very hard.
The business owners also pointed out that dozens of businesses have already been forced to hang "transfer" signs and say that if they don’t receive aid soon, they’ll be next.
