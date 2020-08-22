Emergencies
Vehicle collides with car transporter in Palma
A vehicle overturned on Saturday morning when it collided with a car transporter near the port in Palma.
It would appear that the driver failed to observe a give way sign and hit the truck. There were no injuries.
