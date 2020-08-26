Education
Parental responsibility if children show symptoms
For the new school year, parents in the Balearics will have to sign a declaration of responsibility. They will agree not to allow their children to go to school if the children show Covid-19 symptoms.
Maria Antonia Font, the director-general of public health, said on Wednesday that schools will take pupils' temperatures at random, but stressed that children must stay at home if they have a temperature of 37.5 or higher. She identified other symptoms, such as a sudden cough, and emphasised that the best response is for children not to go to school and for a call to be made to the health service.
