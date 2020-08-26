Mallorca Weather 26-08-2020

The maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Pollensa with 35.8 degrees.

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa................................... 35.8 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 35.2 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 34.3 degrees Centigrade

Sineu........................................ 33.9 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 33.7 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 16.1 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.0 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 20 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 19 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 17 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 16 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 15 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 26 (km/h)

Manacor............................................................ 26 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 24 (km/h)