Intensive care unit at Son Llàtzer. 26-08-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Wednesday, the regional epidemiological service reported 336 more positive coronavirus cases and two more fatalities.

There have now been 7,045 positive cases in the Balearics and 237 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. A total of 4,496 people have recovered, up 249 compared with Tuesday. There are currently 2,312 active cases - 85 more than on Tuesday.

There are 292 people in hospital, 262 of them in Majorca, where 33 patients are in intensive care. The figure of four people in hospital in Minorca remains unchanged. In Ibiza, 26 people are in hospital, six of them in intensive care.