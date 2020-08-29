Face masks are now mandatory in more places. 28-08-2020 Jaume Morey

The Balearic Government has warned that tougher restrictions will be introduced if the number of coronavirus infections continues to increase.

“The measures will evolve depending on the evolution of the pandemic and if the figures are not positive, we will have to tighten the measures, likewise if they have an effect they can be softened,” said Government Spokesperson, Pilar Costa. “These measures are taken out of necessity, to find a balance between health security, economic activity and day to day”.

The two most prominent measures, which will be in force for a period of at least 15 days, are the ban on smoking in any public space and the 10 person limit on meetings between groups.

Those who fail to comply with any of these measures could be fined between 100 and 3,000 euros depending on the circumstances and whether those involved are repeat offenders.

Beaches are now closed from 21:00-07:00; limitations have been imposed on the number of people allowed to attend funerals, wakes and wedding ceremonies; new restrictions are in place for mass cultural and sports events; bar and restaurant capacity is restricted to 75% in premises with a maximum capacity of 50 and 50% in premises with more than 50 people. Capacity at gaming venues and gyms is also limited to 50%, and clubs for the elderly are suspended for 15 days.

The new measures were enforced on Thursday except those referring to capacity which will be applied from Monday.

More Inspections

The Guardia Civil and National Police will be stepping up inspections to make sure that residents and tourists are complying with the regulations.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, Government Delegate, Aina Calvo, National Police Chief, Gonzalo Manuel Espino, and the Head of the Guardia Civil Chief, Colonel Alejandro Hernández Mosquera met on Friday and agreed to seek maximum coordination in monitoring compliance with the restrictions, but Majorca’s Mayors reminded President Armengol of the lack of Local Police Officers in their Municipalities.

Palma City Council has announced that a team consisting of 15 Police Officers, a Deputy Inspector, two Officers and a Major are monitoring the city's beaches between 21:00 and 07:00.

The Government will also initiate a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of complying with the new measures to contain coronavirus.