Playa de Palma, Majorca. 28-08-2020 M. Azagra

Small and medium-sized hotel chains in Majorca will close down over the next week because of the lack of tourists from Europe.

“From Monday throughout the first ten days of September many hotels will close down because there are no tourists and occupation is less than 10% in some establishments,” said a spokesperson.

It’s the same story in all the tourist areas of Majorca, but it’s especially noticeable in Playa de Palma, Playa de Muro, Alcudia-Can Picafort, Cala Millor, Cala d'Or, Colònia Sant Jordi, Soller, Camp de Mar, Magalluf, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa and Peguera.

“There is an accumulation of circumstances and measures that make it increasingly difficult for companies to stay active,” said María José Aguiló, Executive Vice-president of the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation or FEHM.

Playa de Palma

Playa de Palma is one of the Island’s most vibrant tourist enclaves, but it's also one of the worst affected by the slump in German tourism.

“Hotels will close down as tourists leave because demand from Germany is almost non-existent,” said hoteliers. “Now there are more cancellations than reservations.”