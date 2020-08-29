Francina Armengol, President of the Government held a videoconference on Friday. 28-08-2020 CAIB

Police inspections are being intensified in the Balearic Islands to make sure people are complying with the new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The action was confirmed by the President of the Government, Francina Armengol after a videoconference with Government Delegate, Aina Calvo, Senior National Police Chief, Gonzalo Manuel Espino, Head of the Guardia Civil, Colonel Alejandro Hernández Mosquera and the General director of Emergencies & Interior, Jaume Barceló .

During the meeting, President Armengol stressed the importance of abiding by the regulations that were enforced on Friday which include, closing beaches and parks at night; limiting family and social gatherings to a maximum of 10, reducing capacity at bars and restaurants, the ban on smoking in public and the new face mask rules.

She also said it was important to raise public awareness about the new restrictions so that people act responsibly to stop the virus from spreading.