Strike action will start on Monday. 04-09-2020 Pere Bota

Shares:

Further negotiations between representatives of Palma's EMT bus service management and works council concluded without agreement on Friday.

The company, which is controlled by the town hall, did not accept a "consensus proposal" presented by unions. The president of the works council, Juan Antonio Salamanca, said that as there was no agreement, industrial action will start on Monday. There will be a minimum service of 30% between 08.00 and 10.00 and 18.00 and 20.00.

The same will apply on Wednesday and Friday next week. If no agreement is reached by the end of next week, an indefinite strike is planned from September 14.

The dispute stems from what unions have described as "disastrous management" during the state of alarm. This refers, among other things, to the suspension of routes and, in one instance, permission given to a private operator to service a route. There are also outstanding issues regarding holiday and paid leave entitlements related to 2018 and 2019.