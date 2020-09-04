Industrial relations
Palma buses industrial action set to start on Monday
Further negotiations between representatives of Palma's EMT bus service management and works council concluded without agreement on Friday.
The company, which is controlled by the town hall, did not accept a "consensus proposal" presented by unions. The president of the works council, Juan Antonio Salamanca, said that as there was no agreement, industrial action will start on Monday. There will be a minimum service of 30% between 08.00 and 10.00 and 18.00 and 20.00.
The same will apply on Wednesday and Friday next week. If no agreement is reached by the end of next week, an indefinite strike is planned from September 14.
The dispute stems from what unions have described as "disastrous management" during the state of alarm. This refers, among other things, to the suspension of routes and, in one instance, permission given to a private operator to service a route. There are also outstanding issues regarding holiday and paid leave entitlements related to 2018 and 2019.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.