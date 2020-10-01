Patera in s'Estanyol, Majorca. 30-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Five migrants have been detained by the Guardia Civil in s'Estanyol and Local Police Officers are scouring the area to determine whether more arrived on the first patera to reach Balearic shores this week.

Last Friday about 20 people were intercepted between Portocolom, Felanitx and Cala Murada and within 48 hours around 252 migrants had been detained.

All of them were given PCR tests and those who were coronavirus positive were put in isolation. The rest were transferred to the Peninsula where they’re being cared for by different organisations, because all Immigrant Detention Centres are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly smuggling migrants from the town of Dellys on the Algerian coast to the Balearic Islands.