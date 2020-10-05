Escorca, Majorca. 17-06-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s 23 degrees and a cloudy start in Palma but the wind has dropped at last and the sun will be out this afternoon; overnight the temperature will drop to 12 degrees.

Calvia is mostly sunny with a moderate wind, a high of 22 degrees and a low of 13.

It’s 23 degrees in Ses Salines and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a light northerly wind and low of 13.

Muro is cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon with a daytime temperature of 22 degrees dropping to 11 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a high of 22 degrees and a low of 12.