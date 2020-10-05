Guardia Civil & 2 detainees, Son Banya, Majorca. 25-04-2018 Alejandro Sepulveda

The Prosecutor is demanding that 72 defendants from Son Banya, Virgen de Lluc and la Soledat be sentenced to a total of 494 years in prison and fined 16 million euros.

They were detained for alleged drug trafficking when 300 Guardia Civil Officers raided Son Banya in the early hours of the morning on April 25, 2018 and an ‘Indago 2’ infrared drone flew overhead setting targets and detecting possible dangers.

The Organised Crime Team, or ECO and the Algaida Judicial Police organised the assault which happened so fast that the alleged drug dealers didn’t have time to react.

Getaway

Head of the village, Eva María Crespo, aka 'La Eva', her husband 'El Lolo’ and her son fled to Hellín in Albacete four days before the raids took place but were arrested at the home of the sister of ‘La Paca’ in May.

‘Operation Ludar’ was carried out in two phases and resulted in the arrest of 66 people from four different clans for alleged drug trafficking, robbery and theft.

72 homes were searched in Palma, Alaró, Algaida, Biniali, Binissalem, Felanitx, Inca and Selva and 30 drug outlets were neutralised.

Guardia Civil Officers dismantled 13 marijuana plantations, seized two kilos of cocaine and 153,000 euros in cash and confiscated drug paraphernalia, fake weapons, jewellery and watches during the operation.

A detainee allegedly tried to stab a Guardia Civil Officer four times at a house in Calle Aragón.

Son Ferriol

The Prosecutor claims that one of the alleged drug traffickers who stashed two packages containing 1,972 grams of cocaine on a large farm in Son Ferriol "collaborated" with the Guardia Civil to unearth the drugs.

The trial date has yet to be confirmed.