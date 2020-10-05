There have been protests against the closure of businesses in Magalluf. 05-10-2020

Juan Rodríguez, president of the Calvia Businesspeople and Workers Association, has accused Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, of being full of hot air when he says that he is negotiating to alleviate the effects of the crisis.

On Monday, Juan Rodríguez said that unilateral decisions to introduce drastic measures are not negotiation. "He should look up the meaning of the word negotiation. The mayor lies compulsively."

The coronavirus pandemic, in the view of the association, "has suited the Balearic government, so that it can destroy Magalluf, ruin businesses and force a renewal". Juan Rodríguez insisted that "reforms of a sector must be carried out through dialogue with the businesspeople and residents who are affected". There has to be a "feasibility plan", but the government has been incapable of drawing up such a plan.