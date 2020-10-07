Entertainment
Government bingo ban
The Government has temporarily suspended the traditional bingo games during the Christmas holidays and on patron saint’s days to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.
In accordance with Law 8/2014, of August 1, the Government has the power to establish the requirements that regulate and authorise traditional bingo games as well as those held in hospitality establishments and associations for the elderly.
The Directorate General of Commerce says that because of the exceptional measures of prevention, containment and coordination dictated by the Government to deal with the health crisis, it has decided not to authorise bingo games during the period of transition to the new normal.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.