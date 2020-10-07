Balearic bingo ban. 07-10-2020 Pixabay

The Government has temporarily suspended the traditional bingo games during the Christmas holidays and on patron saint’s days to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

In accordance with Law 8/2014, of August 1, the Government has the power to establish the requirements that regulate and authorise traditional bingo games as well as those held in hospitality establishments and associations for the elderly.

The Directorate General of Commerce says that because of the exceptional measures of prevention, containment and coordination dictated by the Government to deal with the health crisis, it has decided not to authorise bingo games during the period of transition to the new normal.