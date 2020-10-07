Migration
Thirty-eight more migrants detained
Twelve migrants who arrived by small boat at Cala Figuera in Santanyi around 7.30 on Wednesday morning were detained by the Guardia Civil.
Maritime Safety and Rescue and the Guardia Civil's maritime service were assisted by helicopter in locating 26 other migrants who were in two boats south of the Cabrera archipelago. They were taken to the port in Palma.
So far in 2020, 671 migrants have been picked up in the Balearics, 54 boats having landed or been intercepted at sea.
