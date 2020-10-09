Balearic Doctors to strike. archive photo. 09-10-2020 Ultima Hora

The Executive Committee of the State Confederation of Medical Unions CESM has approved an indefinite national strike from October 27 and Balearic Doctors will be joining the walkout which has the support of the Balearic Medical Union, Simebal.

The industrial action will take place on the last Tuesday of each month that is not a holiday.

Doctors say the Royal Decree Law 29/2020 approved by the Government last week is “inadmissible and just puts a patch on the disastrous human resources management policy of the various Administrations.”

Amongst other things, the regulation allows the Ministry of Health to hire non-EU Healthcare Personnel who have not obtained a place in the last call for MIR and to move hospital specialists to Primary Care or vice versa if necessary.

The CESM is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the regulations.