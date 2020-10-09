Rafa Nadal. archive photo. 09-10-2020 Franck Robichon

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar City Council has honoured tennis ace Rafa Nadal as an adopted son of the town for his involvement, intervention and economic contribution to those affected by the horrific storms and fatal floods on October 9, 2018.

A minute of silence is being held at 13:00 on Friday to pay tribute to those who died in the "fatal torrent" in Llevant de Mallorca two years ago."

A plenary session is scheduled to approve the declaration of Rafa Nadal as adoptive son of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and a street in the town will be named after him.

The City Council said the generosity and altruism of thousands of people, including Rafa enabled the town “to move towards normality quickly."

The Majorcan tennis champion joined an army of volunteers who "helped to remove mud with their bare hands,” organised a solidarity race and donated a million euros to the victims.

Sant Llorenç City Council said Rafa has demonstrated his love and affection for the Municipality and its inhabitants time and again and that he is a special person who deserves recognition.

Friday marks the second anniversary of the floods that swamped Llevant on October 9, 2018, killing 13 people and causing millions of euros worth of serious damage to homes and businesses in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Artà, Son Servera, Manacor and Capdepera.

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar bore the brunt of the disaster which affected around 35,000 people.