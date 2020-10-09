Ian Warren and Georgia Hague. 09-10-2020

Shares:

Georgia Hague, who campaigns to promote safer youth tourism, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the British community in the Balearic Islands, and Ian Warren, who has brought the Red Arrows to Minorca four times, has been awarded a British Empire medal (BEM) for services to the British Community in Minorca, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on Friday 9 October 2020.

Following a tragic fall which killed one of her friends, Georgia instigated a safety awareness campaign aimed at young British tourists visiting the Balearics. Alongside this, Georgia worked closely with the British Embassy in Madrid and the Consulate in Palma to become a key spokesperson for the FCO’s “Stick with your Mates” campaign, sharing her personal experience in a video that reached almost a million people on Facebook.

HMA Hugh Elliott said:

“It is wonderful to see someone as young as Georgia being recognised for the work they do in the community. Channelling her personal grief into helping to save the lives of others, she has managed to reach millions of young people through social media – communicating a message of personal safety in a way that was both compelling and relatable. Her work has made a real difference.”

Georgia Hague said: “I am extremely grateful and humbled to have been recognised for my efforts in Majorca. If the campaign helped to save just one life, then that means the world to me. Thank you for the positive recognition, I am grateful beyond words!”

Ian moved to Minorca in 1988 to set up a car hire business with his family. For the last 10 years he has put his retirement to one side to focus on bringing the Red Arrows to Minorca; building relationships with the local military and aviation community, ensuring that whenever The Red Arrows visit, the event forms part of the life of the whole island. In addition, he has put his fundraising and project management skills to use in support of the work of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and annual Poppy Service in the Anglican Church in Minorca.

HMA Hugh Elliott said:

“Ian is truly a force of nature. Leading the effort to bring the Red Arrows to Minorca, he has created a platform to strengthen bilateral relationships between the UK and Spain and promote the historic links between the UK and Minorca. Ian never seeks publicity for himself, but is ever-present in the life of the British community on the island, selflessly devoting his free time for the benefit of others.”

Ian Warren said: “I am very humbled and most honoured to be awarded the British Empire Medal from her Majesty. My journey has taken me in many directions, none of which would have been achieved without the help of many friends. My grateful thanks to you all."

The three UK nationals named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List are:

- An MBE to Dr Janet ANSCOMBE, Retired University Lecturer and Historian, Tenerife, Spain. “For services to the British Community in Tenerife”.

- A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Miss Georgia Evie HAGUE, Tourism Safety Campaigner. “For services to the British Community in the Balearic Islands”.

- A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Mr Ian J WARREN, Volunteer, Minorca, Spain. “For services to the British Community in Minorca”.