News
An extra hour in bed!
Winter is coming, the days are getting shorter and it's nearly time to change the clocks, which happens in Spain during the last weekend of October and this year that’s Saturday, October 24.
The good news is we’ll all get some extra sleep because the clocks go back one hour at 03:00 in the morning.
Since the 1970’s the clocks have been changed twice a year to save energy. They go forward one hour on the last weekend in March for summer and go back one hour during the last weekend in October for winter.
The time change has been a hotly debated issue for years and the European Commission is talking about stopping the clock change in 2021, so this might be the last time it happens.
