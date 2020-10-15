Sant Sebastià Celebrations. archive photo. 15-10-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The Revetla de Sant Sebastià will be a lot different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nit de Sant Sebastià concerts will be held with reduced capacity and the public will be seated at all times, according to Citizen Participation and Home Affairs Councillor, Alberto Jarabo, who says he is committed to "continuing to maintain the format,” and that recitals will be spread over two weeks.

Security

The aim is to keep the central act of the Sant Sebastià festival with security and hygiene measures in place. The crowding of years gone by will not be permitted.

“The pandemic limits the recreational part of the festival but it won’t prevent the celebration of cultural concerts", explained a Municipal Spokesperson who pointed out that “there are many artists who have stopped working.”

Palma City Council has already approved contracts for three concerts which are being organised by Europa FM, Cadena 100 and Los 40 for the Sant Sebastià festivities in 2021 with a budget of 18,650 euros, compared to 25,000 this year. Last January more than 6,000 people attended the concerts.

Minister Jarabo has confirmed that all three concerts will be held in the Parc de Sa Riera amphitheatre which is a closed venue with a maximum capacity of 500 people who will have to make a reservation to get in.

Our research shows that other small-format events have gone very well,” said Minister Jarabo.

The concerts will take place at 17:00 on January 17, 20 and 23 and plans are also being made for live concerts at Es Gremi and Teatre Principal.