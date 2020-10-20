Mallorca. archive photo. 20-10-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 26 degrees, a northeasterly wind and a low of 17.

It’s a nice day in Calvia with a high of 25, hazy sunshine, a strong southeasterly wind and a low of 12 degrees.

Ses Salines is 25 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a moderate wind and a low of 14 degrees.

It’s sunny but blustery in Alcudia and the high of 26 degrees will fall to 14 overnight.

Soller is 26 and sunny but very windy today with gusts of up to 40 kilometres expected in some areas and a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.