Make a note in your diary because the clocks change in Spain overnight this weekend between Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25.

The good news is we’ll all get some extra sleep because they go back one hour at 03:00 in the morning.

The time change has been happening twice a year since the 1970’s - going forward one hour on the last weekend in March for summer and back one hour during the last weekend in October for winter to save energy.

The European Commission has hinted that it might be the last time we change the clocks.