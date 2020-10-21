Health
Mercadona slashes face mask prices in Mallorca
Mercadona is reducing the price of its non-reusable hygienic masks, according to a statement from the company.
The supermarket chain is now selling a pack of 10 Deliplus brand masks for 3 euros and you'll find them in the Perfumery Section of the store.
Mercadona started selling non-reusable hygienic masks in its supermarkets in May and has progressively expanded its range of products to adapt to consumer needs.
Mercadona has operated stores in Spain for around 35 years and now has more than 1,600 shops nationwide.
