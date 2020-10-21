Tennis
Awesome Rafa gets set
Majorca's tennis legend Rafa Nadal is already training for his next tournament, the Paris Bercy and here you see him during a practice session.
It’s indoor season time... this picture was earlier today practicing at the @rnadalacademy ... And yes... getting ready for #ParisBercy 😉💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/SajEB4JMEW— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 20, 2020
