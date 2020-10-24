Politics
Balearic President tries to put drinking scandal on ice, opposition says her career is on the rocks!
The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, apologised for the late night drinking scandal this morning but refused to resign.
Armengol, whose career did appear to be on the rocks this week after she was spotted in a Palma bar in the early hours of the morning breaking her government's coronavirus protocols, claimed that media allegations were far from the truth. Armengol went to the bar with members of her team after a working dinner.
She alleges that they continued to discuss work over drinks in the bar. Opposition parties have been calling for Armengol's last orders and the opposition Partido Popular do believe that she will have to quit.
Armengol said that she had a drink in the bar and she was forced to stay later than expected because a member of her staff was unwell. "She is making fun of the people with an excuse that not even she believes," said a Partido Popular spokesperson.
Polls
-
Should the Balearic President resign after her late night drinking antics?
-
Yes:
63.76%
95
-
No:
30.2%
45
-
Maybe:
6.04%
9
- Yes: 63.76%
