Police
Arrested for spitting in the face of a Palma bus driver
A 22-year-old man was arrested by the National Police last week in connection with an incident that occurred back in July.
A couple were travelling on a Palma EMT bus (Line 35). They were wearing masks, as required by law, but were constantly lowering them. The bus driver asked them on several occasions not to do this and to keep the masks on. When they persisted, the driver stopped the bus in Cala Estancia and told them to get off. If they didn't, the bus would not move until the National Police arrived.
The woman did get off, but the man shouted abuse at the driver and then spat at him between the eyes and mouth. He then ran off, and it took several weeks of investigation, including examination of security camera images, to finally identify the man and arrest him.
The driver, meanwhile, suffered an anxiety attack and had to be put on sick leave. He was tested for coronavirus, and the results proved negative.
