One of the boats was taken to Portocolom. 02-11-2020 Gori Vicens

Shares:

On Monday morning, the Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety and Rescue Agency intercepted two migrant boats southeast of Cabrera.

The first boat was detected by the external surveillance radar system around 6am. It had seventeen people on board. The second, with eighteen people, was located two hours later.

Overnight on Saturday and into Sunday, there were three boats in all with 36 migrants, one which landed at Cala Esmeralda in Santanyi, a second at the Es Cavallet beach in Ibiza, and the third in the Es Caló area in Formentera.