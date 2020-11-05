Shares:

Palma is 22 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy today with afternoon showers, strong winds and a low of 15.

It’s 23 degrees and mostly sunny in Andratx but the 35 kilometre easterly wind will make it feel much cooler and overnight the temperature will drop to 13.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Peguera.

Morning sunshine and afternoon showers are forecast for Llucmajor with very strong winds and the high of 23 degrees will fall to 15 after dark.

Santa Margalida is 23 degrees and overcast with intermittent showers, moderate easterly winds and a low of 14.

It’s 22 and cloudy in Deya with 35 kilometre an hour southeasterly winds, a low of 12 degrees and there could be a shower or two this afternoon.