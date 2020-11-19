The establishments will need to install a CO2 metres to check for correct ventilation

19-11-2020Archive

Bars and restaurants in the Balearics will be obliged to keep a record of all customers in order to facilitate contact tracing in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. Establishments will need to keep this information for thirty days.

This measure was announced by the minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, at a meeting with hospitality sector representatives on Thursday.

The date for the implementation of this measure will be announced next week, as also will be one requiring the installation of CO2 particle meters.

Information from these meters, which will have to be accessible to customers so that they can see the level of particles in a closed space, will show whether there is adequate natural ventilation in the interiors of bars and restaurants or whether air purifiers need to be installed. These can cost up to 2,000 euros, and the government will be setting aside funding if this is needed in order to purchase purifiers.

